Man confesses to sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl over 5-month period, police say

Houston – A man has been arrested after confessing to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl over a five-month period, according to the Houston Police Department.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, has been charged with felony retaliation and sexual assault of a child.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person call in the 8600 block of Pitner Road. Once they arrived at the scene, they learned that a report had been made earlier in the day regarding the sexual assault of a 10-year-old.

Officers contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, appropriate HPD divisions, Child Protective Services and school officials to help them conduct a forensic interview with the child.

Once officers reached the child’s father, they learned that the suspect had made threats to the entire family. The officers arrested the suspect and charged him with terroristic threat.

Detectives from Juvenile Sex Crimes said during their interview with the suspect, he confessed to sexually assaulting the child over a five-month period.

