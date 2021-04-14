Employee accused of stealing fentanyl from emergency room in Spring

Jenny Mcneely is seen in this mug shot released by authorities April 13, 2021.

HOUSTON – A woman was caught on surveillance camera stealing fentanyl from her place of employment in Spring on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a theft at an emergency room located at 2490 FM 2920.

Investigators said a surveillance video showed Jenny Mcneely, 39, stealing the drug. Further investigation also revealed that Mcneely was currently out on bond for a similar case.

Mcneely was charged with the diversion of a controlled substance and was being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.