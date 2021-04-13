Man found shot to death in parking lot of west Harris County apartments, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s homicide investigators spent several hours trying to piece together why one man was shot and killed at the Terra at Park Row Apartments in west Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said just before 5 a.m. they got a call saying that neighbors heard at least one gunshot at the apartments located at 19606 Park Row Dr. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the middle of the parking area. Paramedics tried to help him but he did not make it, deputies said.

“At this point, sheriff’s office homicide investigators are just beginning (an) investigation, speaking with residents, looking for witnesses, been in touch with (the) apartment management office to determine if there were any security cameras that might be useful,” HCSO Spokesman Jason Spencer said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call HCSO at 713-221-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 713–222-TIPS.