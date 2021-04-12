Search for man accused of sexually abusing child for several months in southwest Houston

Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero, 49, is charged in connection with the continuous sexual abuse of a child that police said took place for several months in 2016.

HOUSTON – The search continues for a man accused of sexually abusing a child for several months.

Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero, 49, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child that happened in 2016.

Authorities said the victim reported that the abuse had happened from June 2016 through August 2016 at a location in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive.

Police said after further investigation, they were able to identify Arenas-Caballero as the suspect in the case.

Arenas-Caballero is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Arenas-Caballero’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Ad

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.