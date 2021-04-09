2 people hospitalized in suspected drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said they are investigating after two people were injured during a suspected drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County Friday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 6102 N. Trafalgar Ct. around 2:40 a.m.

According to investigators, the two people injured in the shooting. Deputies said one man was shot in the leg and another man was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were transported to the hospital by Life Flight, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.