Harris County deputy terminated after conspiring to distribute cocaine, money laundering, officials say

HOUSTON – A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office deputy is accused of conspiring with his girlfriend to distribute cocaine and money laundering, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

Alexsander S. Reyes, 47, and his girlfriend, Priscilla Yvette Cervantes, 44, both of Huffman, are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of money laundering. Reyes and Cervantes were taken into custody and expected to appear before a judge Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The indictments accuse Reyes of laundering what he believed was $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month period while he was an active deputy for the department. Reyes has been with the department since 2016 and has been assigned to its patrol division. He was terminated by Constable Rosen based on evidence collected in the case.

If both are convicted, they face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Reyes also faces up to 20 years if convicted of either of the two counts of money laundering.

“Our community expects us to hold ourselves accountable. I want the community to know we took proactive steps to investigate this case with the FBI,” Rosen said. “Our community asks us to uphold the law and hold ourselves to the same standard as everyone else. I believe we should hold ourselves to an even higher standard. There is no room in this department for those who think and act otherwise.”