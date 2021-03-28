Hazmat crews respond after Fentanyl overdose in Nassau Bay apartment

Nassau Bay officials are responding to a fatal Fentanyl overdose at an apartment Sunday morning, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

The incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. in the 18100 block of Point Lookout, police said.

Officials said Nassau Bay EMS and Nassau Bay PD responded to a report of a deadly overdose, and when they arrived they were informed of the possibility of Fentanyl being present in the apartment.

Due to the highly toxic nature of Fentanyl, police said emergency personnel evacuated the apartment and contacted the hazardous material crews.

Officials said hazmat crews will stabilize and decontaminate the scene and remove any dangerous substances. Then, police will complete the death investigation once the scene is safe for entry.

All Nassau Bay personnel at the scene are also being monitored and examined by EMS and HazMat at the scene for any possible exposure, police said.

