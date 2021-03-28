Have you seen her? Harris County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 12-year-old-girl reported missing Sunday.

Kaliegh Cain was last seen in the 10200 block of East Summit Canyon Drive in the Canyon Lakes Village subdivision on Sunday at around 03:00 a.m.

She was wearing a white or light colored hoodie, gray/white jogging pants, one black, gray and white polka dot sock and one light colored sock with an animal on it. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Kaliegh Cain is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).