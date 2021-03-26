Rep. Joaquin Castro to speak following visit to unaccompanied-child facility at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Vice Chair Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) wears a face mask during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A news conference will be held Friday after U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, of Texas’ 20th Congressional District, visits a facility for unaccompanied children at the border in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

Castro is visiting the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement facility with a congressional delegation. The oversight visit will be closed press, per facility guidance, according to a news release about the visit.