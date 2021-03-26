Rep. Joaquin Castro to speak following visit to unaccompanied-child facility at US-Mexico border

HOUSTON – A news conference will be held Friday after U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, of Texas’ 20th Congressional District, visits a facility for unaccompanied children at the border in Carrizo Springs, Texas.
KPRC 2 will broadcast a live stream of the event in the video player at the top of this article.
Castro is visiting the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement facility with a congressional delegation. The oversight visit will be closed press, per facility guidance, according to a news release about the visit.