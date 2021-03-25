Video shows people illegally dumping buckets of paint along northeast Harris County road

Three men can be seen dumping numerous cans and buckets of paint in the 1700 block of Maxine Street in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for three people after video showed the group dumping loads of paint cans and buckets along the side of a road in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The illegal dumping was reported on Jan. 21 at 5:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maxine Street.

Constable deputies said the trio was driving a tan GMC Suburban with damage to the front of the vehicle and pulling a trailer. Constable deputies said the group stopped along the side of the road and began removing paint cans and buckets from the trailer and dumping them on the side of the roadway.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call 832-927-1567.