Gym owner offers free membership to those who don’t get vaccinated

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Despite companies such as Krispy Kreme offering free food or items for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine, one gym owner is offering free memberships to those who don’t get the vaccine.

Ian Smith, owner of The Atilis Gym, located in Bellmawr, New Jersey, made the proposal on Twitter after Krispy Kreme announced its intention to give free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.

Smith said, “We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of vitamin D, zinc, and an environment to destress.”

Since the tweet, Smith said he’s received a lot of hate mail as of Thursday morning for his proposal.

