Gym owner offers free membership to those who don’t get vaccinated

Despite companies such as Krispy Kreme offering free food or items for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine, one gym owner is offering free memberships to those who don’t get the vaccine.

Ian Smith, owner of The Atilis Gym, located in Bellmawr, New Jersey, made the proposal on Twitter after Krispy Kreme announced its intention to give free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.

Smith said, “We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of vitamin D, zinc, and an environment to destress.”

In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021

Since the tweet, Smith said he’s received a lot of hate mail as of Thursday morning for his proposal.

Got a lot of hate mail today. Did I say something wrong? — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 25, 2021

