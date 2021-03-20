HCSO: 1 person killed, another gravely injured in shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was killed and another was gravely injured in a shooting early Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office were dispatched to the 11400 block of Trudeau Drive in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, deputies found a male with multiple gunshot wounds dead in one of the bedrooms of the residence. They located a second victim alive but in grave condition suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the suspect as James Sotelo, the step-brother of the victim who was shot in the head.

Preliminary information suggests Sotelo and the male who was not his step-brother had been in Sotelo’s bedroom and became involved in some type of disturbance which escalated. Sotelo shot at the other male multiple times, according to investigators. Several of the rounds penetrated the wall of his step-brother’s bedroom, striking his step-brother in the head as he was lying in bed sleeping.

Investigators said Sotelo was not cooperative and did not provide an explanation for the shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of murder against Sotelo, who was currently out on bond for a previous assault charge.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail. Additional charges are possible and dependent on whether Rogers survives his injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.