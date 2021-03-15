11-year-old boy accused of shooting at officers during SWAT standoff

Investigators are working to learn more information after they said a man barricaded inside a home opened fire at them.

HOUSTON – A boy has been arrested in connection with shots that police said were fired at officers last week during a standoff in south Houston.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Friday at a home on Aledo Street near Bellfort Avenue in the Sunnyside area, police said.

Authorities said they got a “shot spotter” alert, which is their new technology that detects gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, police said someone barricaded inside the home fired at them, nearly hitting one of the responding officers.

Police said they took cover and SWAT officers were called. A perimeter was set up around the home and authorities said they were able to contact the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the incident.

Police said an 11-year-old boy eventually came out of the home and was questioned by police. After further investigation, police determined that the juvenile was the one who fired at the responding officers and he was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer.