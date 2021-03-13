PVAMU to hold in-person graduation ceremony for Spring 2021

HOUSTON – Spring 2021 graduates at Prairie View A&M University will be able to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony, the university announced Friday.

The commencement is scheduled for May 15 in Panther Stadium at 8:30 a.m.

PVAMU also announced an additional in-person celebration for 2020 graduates, who had virtual ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is set for May 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the stadium.

The university will require masks and social distancing at both outdoor events.

For those who are unable to join, both events will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.pvamu.edu/commencement.