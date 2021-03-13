HPD: Man fatally shot in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot in southeast Houston overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. Saturday, HPD patrol officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Fabiola Drive on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, units located a deceased male with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a possible suspect was seen wearing a grey hoodie and driving an older model red vehicle.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.