Simone Biles’ first gymnastics meet in 18 months canceled, NBC Sports reports

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Simone Biles of the United States gets ready to perform on the uneven bars in the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles is pressing on to the 2021 Olympics. While she's confident her body will be fine next summer, she is concerned about the mental toll of another year of training. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Fle)

Simone Biles’ expected first gymnastics meet since October 2019, a World Cup in Tokyo on May 4, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The international event was called off in part because it was already no longer going to be an Olympic qualifier as the other stops in the all-around World Cup series were canceled.

And because of “current travel restrictions and difficulties worldwide as well as the measures taken by the Japanese authorities to limit the rate of coronavirus infections in the country ahead of the Olympic Games,” according to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

