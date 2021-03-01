Ask 2: Will you see more potholes after cold weather?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will you see more potholes after cold weather?

Answer: The answer is, yes you will. Buckle up Houstonians, because the mess continues after the horrid Texas ice storm that swept across our state about two weeks ago.

Winter weather is one of the main reasons why potholes exist. Roads are more than just the asphalt on the surface — that is just the top layer and underneath is a thick layer of rocks and soil. When freezing temperatures hit the water, the area under the road’s surface expands and when the temperatures rise again, the frozen ice thaws and you’re left with the cracks.

So, in order to properly navigate around these dreaded potholes, make sure you check your tire pressure, drive slowly, and mind your distance between you and the car in front of you.

