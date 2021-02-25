Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward after dog walker shot, 2 French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood robbery

FILE - This June 28, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga performing in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia in New York. Officials say Lady Gagas dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought its not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two stolen bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, according to ET Canda.

A representative from her team confirmed to People magazine that on Wednesday night Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were taken during a robbery.

The victim was reportedly shot four times, according to TMZ. The dog walker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood. Police said at least one shooter, described as a man who used a semi-automatic handgun, was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle, per People.

The LAPD’s robbery/homicide division will handle the investigation.

Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com, the rep told People.