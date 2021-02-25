Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward after dog walker shot, 2 French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood robbery

HOUSTON – Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two stolen bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, according to ET Canda.
A representative from her team confirmed to People magazine that on Wednesday night Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were taken during a robbery.
The victim was reportedly shot four times, according to TMZ. The dog walker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood. Police said at least one shooter, described as a man who used a semi-automatic handgun, was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle, per People.
The LAPD’s robbery/homicide division will handle the investigation.
Those with information on the case should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com, the rep told People.