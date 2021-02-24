New Harris County collaboration offers free recovery resources and legal aid for renters

HOUSTON – As Harris County recovers from the COVID job recession and the recent winter storms, local officials and community leaders have come together to hold an event Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. providing renters at risk of eviction with information about their rights under the CDC order preventing evictions for nonpayment of rent.

Volunteer attorneys will help tenants determine if they qualify for protection under the CDC guidelines and help those who qualify complete and sign the required declaration on the spot. Additional volunteers will help tenants apply for rental assistance through two new state and local government programs.

Tenants facing the possibility of eviction for nonpayment of rent will be able to access the free assistance at three sites in Harris County:

Jim Fontana Annex | 14350 Wallisville Rd. Houston TX 77049

Harris County Precinct 1 Building | 2727 El Camino

Iron Workers Local 84 Apprentice Training Center | 7521 Fauna St.

Tenants planning to attend are encouraged to apply for both of these new rental assistance programs as soon as possible, even if they have previously applied for or received other rental assistance. If they can’t do it on their own, help will be available at the event.

