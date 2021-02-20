HCFMO: 16 units damaged in 3-alarm fire at north Houston apartment complex

Flames ripped through an apartment building in north Houston overnight.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Woerner Road, near Kuykendahl Road. When fire crews arrived, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from an apartment building at the complex.

16 apartment units sustained some combination of fire, smoke and water damage, said Rachel Neutzler, Director of Communications with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the massive fire was due to “improperly discarded charcoal from a BBQ pit on a second-floor balcony,” according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

No residents were injured in the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a shoulder injury and has since been treated and released.

Red Cross responded to the scene and is assisting the tenants displaced by the fire.