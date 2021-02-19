President Biden speaks with Gov. Abbott about winter storms

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday evening regarding the severe weather storms impacting Texas, according to a press release from the White House.

Biden said the federal government will continue to work with state and local authorities to provide relief and address the critical needs of residents. Earlier this week, the government sent generators, bottled water and other resources to Texas.

He also shared his plans to instruct federal agencies to look into any immediate steps that could be taken to support Texans at this time, per the release.