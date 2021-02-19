Man killed after confronting ex-girlfriend, her father, new boyfriend in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a shooting caused by an altercation in northwest Harris County Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at an apartment complex off Wortham near FM 1960 around 11:55 p.m.

According to investigators, a man followed his ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend and her father home and attacked them. He was shot several times and died, deputies said.

Deputies said the current boyfriend had some injuries to his face.

Investigators said they are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.