Police search for missing 54-year-old man with dementia in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 54-year-old Black man with dementia is missing in northwest Houston, according to a missing persons report.

Dwight Ned was last seen Wednesday in the 4300 block of Oak Shadows Drive.

Officials said Ned is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He is described as mentally challenged with an IQ of 40.

Ned reportedly left in an unknown direction on foot, per the report. He was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue jacket.

If the missing person in the photo above has been seen, please call the Missing Persons Divison with the Houston Police Department to provide any information at 713-731-5223.