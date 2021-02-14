Here’s how to keep your water well from freezing

As wintry weather moves into the area, well water is at risk of freezing. KPRC 2 reached out to Paul Weitz, The Plumbing Guy, for advice on how to prepare your well in these last few hours before the deep freeze.

Make a tent or a rain jacket

Put a makeshift tent or large makeshift rain jacket and tarp it over the well. This will help keep the warmer air inside the well.

Insulate, insulate, insulate

Insulate any incoming water lines.

You can use pool noodles or towels. If you use towels, make sure to cover the towels in plastic. The precipitation will freeze the towels, therefore defeating the purpose of keeping the lines warm.

Don’t forget about handles

Also, insulate the handles to waterlines. Put a rag or towel over the handles and wrap it in plastic.

Fill bath tubs with water

If power is lost, it’s a double whammy for homes that rely on well water because water will stop flowing to the house. Having water in your tubs will allow you to fill the back of your toilet tanks and flush as needed.

Having bottled water on hand for drinking and washing hands is also important.

Resources: