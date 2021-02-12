Rape suspect was out on bond when another woman was attacked, docs show

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of raping two women while impersonating a police officer.

According to prosecutors, Darrian Taylor Alexander, 27, struck up a conversation with a woman he met at a baby shower last December, telling her he was both a Houston police narcotics officer and a federal DEA agent.

He’s neither, police say.

Prosecutors said he invited her to his apartment in the 16100 block of North Freeway where he gave her a drink, and then sexually assaulted her according to prosecutor Jamie Burrow.

“She went over to his apartment. He told her he wanted to have sex, she said no, he forced himself upon her,” Burrow said.

The woman later became pregnant, according to court documents. When she contacted Alexander threatening to report him, he told her, “Do what you got to do. I been an officer for four years, and it’s nothing you can tell me about the law”, prosecutors said.

Ad

What she didn’t know is that at the time, Alexander was free on bond awaiting trial for another alleged rape in which prosecutors say he tried to intimidate witnesses by claiming to be a policeman.

He was also facing an assault charge for beating up his former girlfriend, according to court records.

" I consider him to be very dangerous,” Burrow said. “And intimidating women and witnesses with implying he has color of law behind him and that there’s no point in coming forward. If there are other women out there that have a history with Darrian Taylor that have been sexually assaulted by him, I would hope they would come forward too.”

Anyone with information about Alexander is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.