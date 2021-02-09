Man accused of raping 2 women in same day at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting two women on the same day at an apartment complex in southeast Houston has been charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said Carnell Trotter, 22, lured one of the women after arranging to buy clothing from her on Facebook. Police said Trotter told the woman he wanted to make a purchase and asked her to meet him at an apartment building, located in the 10900 block of Beamer Road, early that morning of Nov. 9.

Police said once she arrived, Trotter pulled a pistol, robbed her and then raped her. About two hours later, police said he raped another woman who was walking through the complex on the way to a friend’s house.

“He’s held at no bond right now. We’re going to continue to ask for a no bond for him,” said Assistant District Attorney Johna Stallings. “We want him to remain in custody. We want the investigation to continue and we are absolutely interested in anyone who has information because there could be other victims out there.”

Stallings said it’s an example of the dangers lurking online for the unsuspecting. She said the internet has become a place to make and meet friends and carry on commerce, but it’s also a swamp that provides cover for predators.

“Sexual predators operated on every website on every social media application,” she said.

And that includes e-commerce sites like FaceBook and dating apps. Stallings suggests a few simple rules to remember before meeting in person.

“If you’ve never met the person before always meet in a public place, where you’re safe and let other people know where you are going and what you’ll be doing,” she said.

An easy way to do that is to meet in the parking lot of any city our county police station, where there’s plenty of help if things get dicey.

As for Trotter, Houston police are trying to determine if there are other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.