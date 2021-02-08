65ºF

Ad

Local News

Man wins $5M via scratch-off ticket

KIEM/NBC News

Tags: lottery
Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020
Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

A California man is $5 million richer thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Brian Christensen, a clerk at Ferndale Liquors, sold the winning ticket.

“He had a $100 bill, and it was 10 or 11 in the morning, I wasn’t quite sure if I had enough money in the register to break it,” he said.

The man was in Ferndale helping his cousin finish up some work, and when the clerk couldn’t make change, he bought an extra ticket.

“And that turned out to be the winning ticket,” said Christensen.

Read more: http://bit.ly/39RdgCn

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.