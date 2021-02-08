Man wins $5M via scratch-off ticket

Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

A California man is $5 million richer thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Brian Christensen, a clerk at Ferndale Liquors, sold the winning ticket.

“He had a $100 bill, and it was 10 or 11 in the morning, I wasn’t quite sure if I had enough money in the register to break it,” he said.

The man was in Ferndale helping his cousin finish up some work, and when the clerk couldn’t make change, he bought an extra ticket.

“And that turned out to be the winning ticket,” said Christensen.

