45ºF

Ad

Local News

HPD: 2 teenagers shot in Sharpstown area

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, Houston, local news
2 teens shot
2 teens shot (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Two teenagers were shot early Sunday in Houston’s Sharpstown neighborhood, police said.

Around 3:04 a.m., Houston Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7500 block of Corporate Drive. On arrival, units located two victims, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old suffering gunshot wounds, said Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the victims were walking down the street when four suspects in an “older model four-door vehicle” pulled up beside them and began firing at them, striking the 14-year-old once and the 19-year-old twice before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: