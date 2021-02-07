HPD: 2 teenagers shot in Sharpstown area

HOUSTON – Two teenagers were shot early Sunday in Houston’s Sharpstown neighborhood, police said.

Around 3:04 a.m., Houston Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7500 block of Corporate Drive. On arrival, units located two victims, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old suffering gunshot wounds, said Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the victims were walking down the street when four suspects in an “older model four-door vehicle” pulled up beside them and began firing at them, striking the 14-year-old once and the 19-year-old twice before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.