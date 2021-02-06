Nassau Bay man convicted, sentenced to 13 years for kicking officer in face, chest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Nassau Bay man was convicted of kicking a law enforcement officer in the face and chest and sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

A jury convicted Anthony Earl Foreman, 30, on Wednesday of assaulting a peace officer, a second-degree felony. State District Judge Hazel Jones sentenced Foreman following a three-day trial this week, the district attorney’s office said.

Because he had been sentenced to prison before for a similar offense, Foreman faced a possible sentence of five years to life in prison.

“Our commitment to public safety includes seeking justice for public servants, like in this case, who are injured in the line of duty while doing their job professionally,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We’re not going to tolerate anyone who repeatedly assaults other people, especially when they have a history of assaulting peace officers doing their jobs.”

Ad

While Foreman was being arrested in April 2019 on suspicion of parole violation, he became violent, the district attorney’s office said. Deputies with the Pct. 8 Constable’s office were called to assist, and Foreman was placed in the back of a police car. Alone in the back seat, he broke the back window of the unit, either by kicking it or head-butting it. After he was moved to a different police vehicle, a sergeant with Pct. 8 tired to put restraints on his legs. Foreman kicked the officer in the chest and the face, the district attorney’s office said.

“When the jury saw good officers acting professionally and courteously, they were able to convict the defendant for not following the law and for assaulting the officer,” Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Ortiz said. “There’s a time to look at cops and their behavior and a time to look at other people’s behavior, and I’m glad we got justice for officers who were doing their job really well.”