COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic to be held at Conroe ISD school stadium: Here’s what you need to know

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOUSTON – A COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic will be held at Woodforest Bank Stadium, Friday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public registration will open Wednesday for people who are 65 years of age and older, consistent with the State’s Phase 1B guidance.

Special section: Vaccine Central

The registration link will be available in this article.

The event is hosted by Memorial Hermann, along with Montgomery County, the City of Shenandoah and Conroe Independent School District.

Officials said in a news release that the vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis until the available appointments are full.

Memorial Hermann will administer approximately 6,400 COVID-19 vaccines at this clinic. Because of the limited number of vaccines, walk-ups will not be accommodated. Individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation or a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation will not be vaccinated.

Ad

“We hope to host more events like this in the near future as we continue to make vaccination available to all those who are eligible, and eventually to all patients and members of our community,” a news release read. “The speed at which we can move through additional populations will be determined by continued and increased vaccine supply. This process takes time – we estimate it may take several months to get through the State’s Phases 1A and 1B. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time and pledge to keep things moving just as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can.”

Go here for more information about this event.

For the latest information regarding Memorial Hermann’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, go here.