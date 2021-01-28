Mother, boyfriend charged after 2-year-old boy dies from head injuries, deputies say

Johvonte Johnson was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a mother and her boyfriend after her toddler son died from head injuries Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were contacted by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office about a child’s death at 3 p.m.

Officials said 2-year-old Tevin Jefferson was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital by his mother, Darrielle Williams. Deputies said Tevin was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the emergency room. It was discovered Tevin had suffered trauma to the head, which was not consistent with what Williams told officials, deputies said. She said Tevin had fallen in the bathtub, deputies said.

Deputies said the mother’s boyfriend, Johvonte Johnson, who arrived at the hospital shortly after, was not reported to have been present at the time of the incident.

Investigators questioned Williams and Johnson and found that their stories were inconsistent with the facts observed during the investigation, deputies said. The couple both admitted to lying about their initial stories about Tevin falling while with his mother, according to deputies.

Deputies said Johnson, who is not the child’s biological father, told investigators that he beat the child and caused the boy to fall and hit his head, resulting in him becoming unresponsive. Deputies said Johnson took the child to his mother’s place of business where they both conspired to lie about what happened to the child.

Williams and Johnson were both charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Deputies said charges against Johnson could be upgraded to murder.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institue of Forensic Sciences.