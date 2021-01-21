Mugshot released for man police said fatally wounded man, dumped him at hospital

Annual Davidson III, 36, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 60-year-old Joseph Kasavage.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released a mugshot for the man charged in connection with a homicide in south Houston.

The incident happened on Jan. 14 at a residence on Heron Drive near Reed Road, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation was launched after they were called out to the hospital around 2:30 a.m., where they were told that 60-year-old Joseph Kasavage had died.

After further investigation, police were able to name Annual Davidson III, 36, as the suspect in the case.

Detectives said they believe Kasavage and his killer were involved in a fight at the residence, which led to Kasavage being wounded. Investigators said Davis drove Kasavage to the hospital before fleeing.

Davis was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Kasavage’s death.