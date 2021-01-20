Texans, those with Houston ties sound off on social media about Biden-Harris inauguration

HOUSTON – Here are some of the social media reactions people across Texas and from the Houston area are making on social media about the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
It is official! Congratulations President Biden @POTUS & Vice President Harris @VP ! pic.twitter.com/f9Gk1yOyxb— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 20, 2021
Congratulations to @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris on your inauguration today!— Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (@RepFletcher) January 20, 2021
From relief to recovery, I look forward to partnering with the new administration to find solutions for #TX07, Texans, and all Americans. pic.twitter.com/jsJDMJxeP2
Even under the tragedy of these times, we can celebrate the promise and hope of today’s swearing-in. It makes me proud to be an American.— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 20, 2021
.@ladygaga singing the national anthem at the Biden Inauguration. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YxrZAbtpdr— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021
Oh my, J-Lo!! 🔥🔥🔥 #InaugurationDay— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) January 20, 2021
The @Clorox wipe guy at the podium is the #2020 holdover of this #InaugurationDay— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) January 20, 2021
They wrong for not letting Garth zip line to stage with his guitar today. No flames. No cowboy hat. Nothing. 😒— Kam Franklin (@KamFranklin) January 20, 2021
Amanda Gorman is ✨— Kam Franklin (@KamFranklin) January 20, 2021
Congratulations to women of all ages and little girls throughout our nation on the breaking of another glass ceiling!!#RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/1o09j9IhzQ— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021
Watching the inauguration with my kids, cheering and praying for democracy and our country 🇺🇸 #merica pic.twitter.com/afDRyY3pkv— Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) January 20, 2021
Oh right, that’s what a president is supposed to sound like.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2021