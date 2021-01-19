16-year-old dies after being shot in back of head, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Monday.

Officers said the shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. around 2 p.m.

HPD patrol officers responded to the shooting and found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said. Police said Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, the victim was shot in the back of the head while with friends. It is possible the weapon accidentally discharged while being handled, police said. Investigators said no charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.