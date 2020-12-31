Cypress family returns home after experiencing Nashville explosion

CYPRESS – The Garza family is finally back home in Cypress after spending about a week in Nashville trying to retrieve their belongings located near the site of a Christmas Day explosion.

“We’re just thankful. It was a lot. So we’re just happy to be home,” said Nicole Garza.

Garza said her husband, 4-year old daughter and cousin were staying at a downtown Airbnb when a bomb was detonated about half a block away.

“There was smoke, black smoke, fire, debris, bricks all over the floor it was just a scene from a movie,” Garza said.

The family evacuated the area and was forced to leave behind their SUV, clothing and Christmas presents.

The Garza’s were relocated to different Airbnb but couldn’t get back to their belongings because they located in the crime scene area.

On Tuesday, the family decided to come back home and wait it out because it was unclear when they would have a chance to gather up their items.

The family has been in contact with the FBI and expect to travel back to Nashville over the next few days.

“We’re just hoping and praying we get our stuff,” said Garza.