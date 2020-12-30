Vaccine administered to frontline workers, residents at local senior facility

HOUSTON – In the race to eradicate the COVID-19 virus, CVS Pharmacy is sending pharmacists, technicians and doses of the vaccine to long-term care facilities all over Texas.

On Tuesday, they brought all of that to frontline workers and residents at the Buckner Parkway Place retirement community.

“This is a free vaccination, actually done by the government with CVS… and we are very happy to finally get these vaccines,” said Abraham Mathew, executive director at Parkway Place.

The very first healthcare worker to take the shot is Dimmitry Cooke, a certified nursing assistant, who is thrilled to get the vaccine this early in the process.

“I feel humbled. I mean, this is what we have been wanting,” Cooke said.

Across the entire country, the CDC says 2 million people have no received the vaccine.

But the goal of Operation Warp Speed was to vaccinate 20 million by the end of December, which is only a few days away.

CVS plans to vaccinate 275,000 residents at more than 2,000 long term care facilities across the state of Texas.