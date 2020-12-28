Thieves use hammer to smash jewelry case, make off with $8K in rings, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after four men steal dozens of women’s rings worth $8,000 during a jewelry store robbery in late November.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 29 at a store in the 10800 block of South Post Oak Road in Houston, police said.

According to authorities, the men showed up at the location in a white, four-door sedan (believed to be a Nissan Versa). The driver stayed in the vehicle while the other three rushed to the store, police said.

Authorities searching for men involved in a jewelry store robbery. (HPD)

Police said one of the men held the door while the other two used a hammer to bash in the jewelry display case. Police said they stole around 70 women’s rings valued at about $8,000 before fleeing the scene.

Authorities searching for men involved in a jewelry store robbery. (HPD)

Officers believe the men have likely been involved in similar crimes in the area.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to their identifications or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.