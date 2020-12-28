Thieves use hammer to smash jewelry case, make off with $8K in rings, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after four men steal dozens of women’s rings worth $8,000 during a jewelry store robbery in late November.
The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 29 at a store in the 10800 block of South Post Oak Road in Houston, police said.
According to authorities, the men showed up at the location in a white, four-door sedan (believed to be a Nissan Versa). The driver stayed in the vehicle while the other three rushed to the store, police said.
Police said one of the men held the door while the other two used a hammer to bash in the jewelry display case. Police said they stole around 70 women’s rings valued at about $8,000 before fleeing the scene.
Officers believe the men have likely been involved in similar crimes in the area.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to their identifications or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.
Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.