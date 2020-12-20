What’s the Lone Star State’s favorite Christmas movie? Hint: ‘Keep the change, ya filthy animal’

According to a recent study, Home Alone the movie Texans most look forward to watching come the yuletide season.

A new survey conducted by Comparitech used data from IMDB and Google trends to determine the most popular Christmas movie in each state.

Overall, Home Alone proved the most popular Christmas film in the country. Despite its nebulous status as a true Christmas film, Die Hard was ranked the nation’s second most popular Christmas movie.

Other popular titles included It’s A Wonderful Life and Elf. Less popular Christmas classics included Christmas Vacation, Miracle on 34th Street, The Nightmare Before Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

View the full study here.

Is Home Alone your favorite Christmas movie?