HPD: Woman shot outside her home in south Houston

A woman was shot outside her home in south Houston early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 2 a.m., units were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of Davenport Street in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers located a middle-aged female suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg and soon after, she was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

According to investigators, two women in a grey sedan pulled up in front of the woman’s home and honked their car horn repeatedly, prompting the woman to come outside. Upon recognizing one of the individuals in the car as the current girlfriend of her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, the woman attempted to run back in her house. But before she could get inside, someone inside the car shot the woman several times.

The victim’s daughter, who lives with the victim, told police that her baby’s father has a new girlfriend who does not get along well with her, and on Friday she began receiving threatening texts from the new girlfriend and the girlfriend’s friend.

“We do have a good idea of who the suspect is so investigators are going to work this case and we’re confident we’ll get some charges on it,” an officer at the scene said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.