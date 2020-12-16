These are the most popular vehicles purchased in the Houston-area this year

A study conducted by ISeeCars identified the most popular new cars and used vehicles purchased in the country and in its major metro areas this year, including the Houston area.

ISeeCars analyzed over 8 million used vehicles sales from the last five model years (2015-2019) and over 4.9 million new vehicle sales in 2020 to determine the vehicles that drivers pulled off car lots most this year.

The most popular vehicle bought this year isn’t too surprising -- In 2020, used and new Ford F-150 pickup trucks were purchased more than any other vehicle on the market, both nationally and locally.

“The Ford F-150 has been America’s undisputed best-selling new car for over 40 years, and the popularity of pickup trucks help contribute to its high volume of sales,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

Behind the Ford F-150 two additional pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Ram Pickup 1500, were among the most popular vehicles purchased, used or new.

“Used pickup truck sales remained strong and even grew in sales during the pandemic, while all other segments declined, as consumers needed them for work,” said Brauer.

Of new pickup trucks, Brauer said “Pickup trucks continued to surge in popularity in recent months, resulting in inventory shortages in the wake of the pandemic.”

Compact SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and sedans like the Toyota Camry were also popular among Houston-area car buyers this year.

Take a look at the used and new vehicles Houston buyers were keenest to purchase in 2020.

These are the most popular used vehicles purchased in the Houston metro area:

1. Ford F-150

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3. Toyota Camry

4. Ram Pickup 1500

5. Toyota Corolla

These are the most popular new vehicles purchased in the Houston metro area:

1. Ford F-150

2. Toyota RAV4

3. Toyota Camry

4. GMC Sierra 1500

5. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

These are the most popular used vehicles purchased in the country:

1. Ford F-150

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3. Ram Pickup 1500

4. Ford Escape

5. Nissan Rogue

These are the most popular new vehicles purchased in the country:

1. Ford F-150

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3. Toyota RAV4

4. Honda CR-V

5. Ram Pickup 1500

View the study’s findings in their entirety here.

What do you think about this study? Do these findings track with the vehicles you regularly see driving down Houston’s roadways?