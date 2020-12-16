Houston family, local shop help spread legacy of 10-year-old boy who was fatally struck by car while bicycling

HOUSTON – One Houston family and a local shop are teaming up to help spread the loving legacy of a 10-year-old boy who lost his life while bicycling in his neighborhood.

Victor Stanley Peterzen was adored by many. His parents Luisa and Rodney Peterzen said they taught him and his sister to love.

“There is plenty of love. That love can be found everywhere. That love moves the world and for that love, you can achieve so many things,” Luisa Peterzen said.

It’s a lesson Luisa and Rodney Peterzen want to pass forward in Victor’s honor. In September, Victor lost his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike in their neighborhood. Now, his parents are determined to honor his life.

“We started this initiative based on the love for our son,” Luisa Peterzen said. “Christmas was Victor’s favorite time of the year.”

The pianist, book worm, news enthusiasts and loving big brother loved to go on new adventures. He wrote a Christmas wish list.

“Victor’s Forever Christmas List,” Luisa Peterzen said.

That is the name of the toy drive Peterzen is leading along with a local resale shop, First Dibs, in the Memorial area. That shop was Victor’s favorite place to go with his mother after piano lessons nearby.

“I thought, ‘You know what? We need to take this list and share it with other children,” said Lorette Cuadra, First Dibs Resale Shop owner.

People can donate the items on the list, and they will be given to young boys in need.

“We want to spread the love and take it to another child who will benefit from the love that we gave Victor,” Luisa Peterzen said.

As the family still fights for answers, the family said Victor’s love lives on.

“He was always a person of giving. He donated five organs because of him, a 5-year-old right now has a new heart,” Luisa Peterzen said.

“He inspired me. His father. He changed my life forever,” Rodney Peterzen said.

People can donate gifts online or bring them to First Dibs at 14520 Memorial Dr.