Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing child for 7 years

Police are searching for Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53, who is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – Police need help locating a man wanted in connection with the continuous sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release.

The abuse happened from around 2009 through 2016 at a location in the 16800 block of City View Place in Houston, police said.

Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Pena’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.