Houston company will help administer vaccine to frontline workers at Houston Methodist

HOUSTON – The first coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Houston and thousands of additional doses are expected on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the shots and ProHealth Medical Staffing, a Houston company, plans to help in that process.

“Just to be able to play a part here locally in Texas is such an honor,” said Angela Gray, regional business development manager.

She said about 30 of the company’s nurses and medical staff will help administer the vaccine to frontline workers at Houston Methodist.

“They have extensive medical training, first and foremost,” Gray said. “Most of them come from nursing and clinical settings and have vast experience definitely administering injections and vaccines.”

They will focus on the vaccine, so the hospital’s staff can focus on the patients.

“Other clients are reaching out and getting ready for the process as we speak,” Gray said.

The Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to four sites across Texas on Monday, including MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Another 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday, including seven hospitals in the Houston region.