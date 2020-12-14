Have you seen him? Man wanted after another man gunned down in front of family in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Houston.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on West Gulf Bank Road near Damascus Drive, authorities said.

Marlon Lavan Potts, 35 was standing in the parking lot with some family members, when a man identified as Victor Thomas, 35, drove up, police said.

According to authorities, Potts approached Thomas’ vehicle to talk, but an argument broke out. Thomas tried to get out of the vehicle, at which point Potts told his family to take cover, police said.

Thomas opened fire on Potts, hitting him multiple times before fleeing in a gray or beige four-door Honda Civic, according to authorities.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting or Thomas’ whereabouts to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.