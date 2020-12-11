HPD: 1 suspect at large, another in custody following shooting that injured 2

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two suspects, one already in custody on an unrelated charge and another who remains at large, in connection with a shooting that occurred in Houston’s Spring Branch East neighborhood earlier this year, according to the Houston Police Department.

Suspect Nicolas Toscano Delgado, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault-serious bodily injury. The second suspect, Jesus Robert Medellin, 23, who remains at large, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release from the Houston Police Department

The shooting occurred on Aug. 6 at approximately 1:25 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Long Point Road.

One of the shooting victims, Juan Reyes, 25, drove to the complex, where a confrontation occurred between those in Reyes’ vehicle and another group at the complex. At some point during the confrontation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups and Reyes was struck several times. Another man, David Garay Vigil, 41, also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm in the incident.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene.

Reyes and Vigil were transported to an area hospital.

Further investigation identified Delgado and Medellin as suspects in this case.

Delgado was in custody in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge when was subsequently charged for his role in the incident.

Medellin is not in custody.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of wanted suspect Jesus Robert Medellin is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.