Man trying to get into his apartment shot by person inside, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said he shot another man who was trying to get inside his own apartment after he was locked out.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment off of Highway 6 near Addicks-Howell Road in west Houston, police said.

According to authorities, Kingston Johnson, 25, returned home to find the deadbolt on his door had been locked from the inside.

After knocking on the glass door several times, Johnson broke the glass and went inside. Johnson’s girlfriend and a man identified as 19-year-old Jawan Celeste Dorsey were inside the apartment, and when Johnson entered, Dorsey opened fire, police said.

Johnson was rushed to a hospital where he remains in unknown condition, authorities said.

Dorsey fled the scene, but later returned without the gun used in the crime, police said. Dorsey was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering/fabricating evidence