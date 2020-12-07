3 Houston-area schools named on global, most sought-after schools ranking

HOUSTON – Three Houston-area private schools were named in a ranking of the top 50 most sought-after secondary schools in the world.
A Seattle-based online test prep company, surveyed more than 16,000 students about the high schools to which they plan to apply for the 2021-2022 school year. Based on the responses, the schools were ranked as the top 50 most sought-after secondary schools in the world.
Here’s where these Houston schools ranked
49. St. Agnes Academy, Houston, Texas
19. The Kinkaid School, Houston, Texas
17. St. John’s School, Houston, Texas
Here are some additional Texas schools that also made the list:
41. Greenhill School, Addison, Texas
33. The Hockaday School, Dallas, Texas
30. St. Mark’s School of Texas, Dallas, Texas