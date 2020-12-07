3 Houston-area schools named on global, most sought-after schools ranking

HOUSTON – Three Houston-area private schools were named in a ranking of the top 50 most sought-after secondary schools in the world.

A Seattle-based online test prep company, surveyed more than 16,000 students about the high schools to which they plan to apply for the 2021-2022 school year. Based on the responses, the schools were ranked as the top 50 most sought-after secondary schools in the world.

Here’s where these Houston schools ranked

49. St. Agnes Academy, Houston, Texas

19. The Kinkaid School, Houston, Texas

17. St. John’s School, Houston, Texas

Here are some additional Texas schools that also made the list:

41. Greenhill School, Addison, Texas

33. The Hockaday School, Dallas, Texas

30. St. Mark’s School of Texas, Dallas, Texas

View the full report here.