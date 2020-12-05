All clear: La Porte shelter-in-place order lifted

LA PORTE, Texas – Residents and businesses in La Porte no longer need to shelter in place, according to city officials.

“The Shelter in Place has been lifted and the all clear has been issued for the chemical emergency,” emergency officials said in an announcement. “You may return to your normal activities.”

Earlier this afternoon, City of La Porte residents and businesses east of the intersection of Sens Rd. and Bay Area Blvd. were urged to shelter in place, according to city officials.

A fire involving an unknown chemical on 16th Street, between Spencer Hwy and Fairmont Pkwy., prompted the shelter in place order, according to an emergency message issued.

Residents were asked to refrain from calling 911 unless they’re experiencing an emergency at their location.

View the emergency message in its entirety below.

This is an emergency message from the City of La Porte. The City is responding to a fire on 16th Street between Spencer Hwy and Fairmont Pkwy involving an unknown chemical. The City has issued a Shelter in Place for all areas of La Porte east of Sens Rd/Bay Area Blvd. We will provide updates as we receive more information. All residents and businesses east of Sens Rd/Bay Area Blvd should Shelter in Place immediately. Do not call 911 unless you are reporting an emergency at your location.