Girl Scouts offer free membership to girls, troop leaders who join this month

HOUSTON – The Girls Scouts of San Jacinto are offering free membership to girls and troop leaders, who join during the month of December, the organization recently announced. The organization allows young girls to explore new interests, face challenges, form new friendships and make lasting community contributions.

The opportunity to join the largest girl-led, global organization is available for girls in grades K-12. While volunteers must be at least 18 years old or a high school graduate.

The Sempra LNG provided a grant to the organization to provide that every girl who resides in this jurisdiction can become a Girl Scout.

“As a company committed to leadership development, we recognize the life-long impact of being a Girl Scout and the critical role of the organization during this extraordinary chapter of history,” said Lisa Glatch, President & COO of Sempra LNG. “Preparing a diverse next generation of leaders has never been more important and that’s exactly what Girl Scouts does. The experiences girls have in Girl Scouting are proven to cultivate values, social conscience, self-esteem, and resiliency while teaching critical life skills.”

Residents of the following Texas counties are eligible for this offer: Angelina, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Wharton.

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto is the second-largest Girl Scout council in the country, serving 26 counties in southeast Texas.

“Investing in girls produces the greatest return in economic development, social progress and public health. In this way, Sempra LNG’s generosity ultimately benefits our entire community,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of Girl Scouts of San Jacinto. “We are so grateful that Sempra LNG has decided to make this investment – I hope every girl in our Southeast Texas community takes advantage of this opportunity and joins us for an incredible year.”

New members can join for free via gssjc.org/freemembership.