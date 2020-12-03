Channelview schools conducting lockout as standoff involving felony suspect underway: HCSO

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are in a standoff with a felony suspect in Channelview. Authorities said nearby schools McMullan Elementary and Alice Johnson Junior High are conducting a lockout as a result.

Deputies said they are outside a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way, where they are attempting to take custody of a felony suspect.

Deputies are outside a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way in Channelview, where they are attempting to take custody of a felony suspect. Residents are asked to remain inside their homes and avoid the area if possible. #hounews pic.twitter.com/aNtSZIhsTY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 3, 2020

McMullan Elementary and Alice Johnson Junior High are currently on Lock-Out due to suspicious activity in the neighborhood. Please know all students are safe. We will continue to keep you informed. — Channelview Independent School District (@ChannelviewISD) December 3, 2020

Deputies have asked residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.