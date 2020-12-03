47ºF

Local News

Channelview schools conducting lockout as standoff involving felony suspect underway: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HCSO, Standoff, Channelview
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are in a standoff with a felony suspect in Channelview. Authorities said nearby schools McMullan Elementary and Alice Johnson Junior High are conducting a lockout as a result.

Deputies said they are outside a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way, where they are attempting to take custody of a felony suspect.

Deputies have asked residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: